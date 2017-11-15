Mediation is the 'way forward' for Jordaan rape claim: Verryn

Bishop Paul Verryn thinks mediation between SA Football Association boss Danny Jordaan and singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson could work, even if Jordaan believes he is innocent.

Verryn says he had hoped to spare both Jordaan and Ferguson when he offered to facilitate mediation talks between the two.

Ferguson recently accused Jordaan of raping her more than 20 years ago. Jordaan has denied the allegation.

Jordaan's lawyers said he feared the mediation process could be perceived as a cover-up to avoid public scrutiny.

But Verryn said he believed a court case could be even more damaging.

"My [view] about the court process . is that nobody wins, particularly in a rape case or a defamation case ... You have either got a winner or a loser, whereas in a mediated process, you try to see whether that can be different," Verryn said.