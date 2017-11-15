Knysna residents – still rebuilding after devastating fires – now face mudslides as a cold snap hits parts of South Africa.

Knysna Municipality warned residents on Tuesday night to be cautious of mudslides from barren mountain slopes‚ which were seared by raging fires in the southern Cape earlier this year.

Gauteng can expect a big chill to settle over the province from late on Wednesday as snowfall was forecast for parts of the country‚ along with heavy rain and gale force winds.

“Motorists travelling on the N2 between Knysna and Sedgefield‚ please be aware of possible landslides. Caution to all motorists. Mudslides between Buffelsbaai and Sedgefield. One lane is currently closed to traffic. Please be patient and safe on the road‚” said Knysna Municipality spokesperson Chumisa Kalawe.

Several homes were flooded in the town.