Pathologists on the scene of a broken down trailer with 42 dead bodies on the M1 are concerned that if the bodies are not moved in time‚ rain could further contaminate the area.

The trailer with the coffins is giving off a terrible smell. The pathologists cannot move the bodies yet as the area on the highway is a crime scene‚ a senior Johannesburg official said.

The area was cordoned off to protect safety of all officials on scene as bodily fluids can be "hazardous" pathologists said.

Witnesses have said the driver has fled the scene. The driver had no documentation that allowed him to move deceased bodies‚ a statement by City of Joburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun has confirmed.

The trailer wheel was also dislodged.

The 26 stillborn babies and 16 adults are in paupers' coffins. An insider said it may have been planned to give them pauper burials‚ which could mean that their families are unknown.

The city is concerned about how the bodies were transported on the highway as Johannesburg is "the nerve centre of the province"‚ said an insider. The insider said it is believed the bodies are South African.

Traffic officers on the busy scene are trying to the keep cars driving past moving.