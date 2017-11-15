Rohde murder trial: Susan given sleeping pills after Botox

Susan Rohde was using medication that is known for increasing the risk of suicide.

Susan's husband Jason Rohde is on trial in the Cape Town High Court for her 2016 murder. Her body was found in the bathroom of their hotel suite. He claims she committed suicide‚ while the state claims she was strangled and her suicide was staged.

On Wednesday defence advocate Graham van der Spuy grilled Dr Lize-Mare Steenkamp about the Stilnox and Urbanol she had prescribed to Susan for her sleep deprivation.

Steenkamp started seeing Susan in February 2014 for Botox administration. She then prescribed the sleep medications after Susan complained of insomnia.