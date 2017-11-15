A South African journalist has been detained at Harare International Airport.

Columnist for the Daily Maverick Richard Poplak tweeted on Wednesday that he was detained at customs and was denied entry into Zimbabwe.

"I was detained at Harare International customs‚ questioned and denied entry. I did not advertise my impeccable journalistic credentials‚ but there it is‚" Poplak wrote.

"I am now watching Beat the Price in the police tea room."

Poplak also said there was no hint inside the airport that "anything is happening in Zimbabwe”.

"I did not see a single military craft on the apron‚ no ZDF at the terminal and no internet blockage‚ obviously‚" he tweeted.