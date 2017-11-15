SA's little 'Wonder Woman' weighed 395 grams at birth

When she was born near Johannesburg‚ tiny Jazeel Hlope weighed less than a jar of peanut butter – just 395 grams.

Regarded as a “micro-premature” baby‚ the little fighter has defied the odds and grown stronger after being nurtured in hospital for nearly 150 days. Now she is getting ready to go home.

Jazeel was born at 25 weeks‚ three months before she was due because of pregnancy-induced hypertension experienced by her mother‚ Helen Sauls.

“I am very excited about the prospect of taking my baby home‚ but obviously we do not want to rush. She has been in hospital for nearly 150 days and has gained a lot of weight and strength in that time. Jazeel now weighs just over 2.2kg and now drinks the whole bottle when I feed her‚” said Sauls.