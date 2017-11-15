South Africa

Several hurt in Durban wet weather crashes

15 November 2017 - 13:40 By Jeff Wicks
Ten people were seriously injured when a bus and a truck collided on the N2 northbound carriageway at the Umhlanga off-ramp near Durban on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that medics arrived to find that the bus had ploughed into the rear of the truck.

“The driver of the bus was severely entrapped in the wreckage and eThekwini Metro fire-fighters used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic rescue equipment to free him‚” he said.

Jamieson said that the man was stabilised at the scene along with eight passengers from the bus and the driver of the truck. He sustained severe leg injuries‚ said Jamieson.

All ten people were transported by ambulance to hospitals in the vicinity.

In another incident‚ a road worker was seriously injured when he was hit by an out-of-control car on the N3 near Richmond Road in Pinetown.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and both were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Jamieson urged motorists to drive carefully in wet weather conditions.

