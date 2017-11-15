State Attorney threatens to report evidence leader in Eskom inquiry to bar council

The State Attorney acting on behalf of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has threatened to report the evidence leader of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture‚ Nthuthuzelo Vanara‚ to the General Council of the Bar if he fails to respond to the attorney's letter complaining about the way the inquiry is being conducted.

Vanara has already responded to the letter which was the subject of discussion by the public enterprises committee - which is conducting the inquiry - at the end of proceedings on Wednesday.

Vanara has told the State Attorney that the allegations were without any merit and were rejected with the contempt they deserved. He has also said he has told the State Attorney to go ahead and lay a complaint with the General Council of the Bar.

The minister and Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins have complained about what they say has been the procedural unfairness of the inquiry because testimony about third parties who were not present without hearing their version of events.