In her final visit to her GP before she was found dead in her hotel room in Stellenbosch‚ Susan Rohde had Botox and asked Dr Lize-Marie Steenkamp to “make her pretty”.

Susan's husband Jason Rohde is on trial in the Cape Town High Court for her 2016 murder. Her body was found in the bathroom of their hotel suite. He claims she committed suicide‚ while the state claims she was strangled and her suicide was staged.

On Wednesday the court heard how Steenkamp had also prescribed drugs for Susan for insomnia and anxiety‚ shortly before her death. These drugs‚ it emerged in court‚ have a “known association for an increased risk in suicide”.

Steenkamp said she gave Susan Stilnox MR and Urbanol‚ which both contain benzodiazepines and are not intended for people who suffer from depression‚ because she needed something to help her sleep and to help with her “daytime anxiety”.