South Africa

Tow-truck illegal radio den swoop

15 November 2017 - 11:11 By Jeff Wicks
Tow truck towing a broken down car on the street.
Tow truck towing a broken down car on the street.
Image: thamkc

Police have raided a sophisticated “control room” using illegal radios to intercept police and emergency services S frequencies‚ thought to be supplying information to tow-truck companies.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the intelligence-driven swoop came after days of surveillance at a property in Morningside‚ Durban.

Unscrupulous tow-truck companies use illicit radios to monitor police channels to learn the locations of car accidents and other emergencies.

“Police made a breakthrough when they arrested a 30-year-old man who was found in possession of emergency service two-way radio equipment‚” he said.

The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of violating the Telecommunications Act‚ possession of property suspected to be stolen and defeating the ends of justice.

“The police took a week monitoring the illegal criminal activity. A total of 20 various two-way radios were confiscated and will be used as evidence‚” Zwane said.

READ MORE

WATCH | Policeman shot in chase with robbers

A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer is recovering after being shot in the hand during a shootout with suspected robbers in Cape Town.
News
21 hours ago

Fidelity Cash Solutions asks police to probe ‘chewing cash’ video

Fidelity Cash Solutions says it is aware of videos doing the rounds on social media‚ one of which shows men counting stacks of cash and featuring a ...
News
5 days ago

'We want a good cop to lead SAPS' - Call to Zuma and Mbalula

Candidates for the post of national police commissioner should be selected from clear criteria and interviewed by an independent panel‚ to prevent ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Rohde murder trial: Susan given sleeping pills after Botox South Africa
  2. Corpse shock on Johannesburg's M1 highway South Africa
  3. Mudslides‚ cold and rain for SA South Africa
  4. Mentally ill Limpopo kids crammed into cubicles South Africa
  5. LIVE | Mugabe 'fine' but confined as military seize control in Zimbabwe Africa

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Zimbabwe military standoff
CCTV footage of a teenager assaulting a motorist in Johannesburg
X