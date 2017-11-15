Tow-truck illegal radio den swoop

Police have raided a sophisticated “control room” using illegal radios to intercept police and emergency services S frequencies‚ thought to be supplying information to tow-truck companies.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the intelligence-driven swoop came after days of surveillance at a property in Morningside‚ Durban.

Unscrupulous tow-truck companies use illicit radios to monitor police channels to learn the locations of car accidents and other emergencies.

“Police made a breakthrough when they arrested a 30-year-old man who was found in possession of emergency service two-way radio equipment‚” he said.

The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of violating the Telecommunications Act‚ possession of property suspected to be stolen and defeating the ends of justice.

“The police took a week monitoring the illegal criminal activity. A total of 20 various two-way radios were confiscated and will be used as evidence‚” Zwane said.