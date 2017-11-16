Advocate Gerrie Nel and AfriForum have instituted legal action to prosecute former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba.

The second most powerful prosecutor in the country went on special leave after being accused of wrongdoing.

In August 2015‚ National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams decided to discontinue the prosecution of Jiba on fraud and perjury charges.

The charges related to her decision to prosecute Johan Booysen‚ head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal‚ on racketeering charges.

In September last year‚ Jiba and a colleague were struck off the roll of advocates. This related to their conduct in cases including the decision to drop charges against suspended head of police crime intelligence Richard Mdluli and the Booysen matter.

Booysen attended the briefing by Afriforum today.

