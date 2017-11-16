Hospitals in the Western Cape face disaster if the taps run dry - a prospect that is looming for the first half of 2018.

Now‚ in a bid to stave off this crisis‚ the provincial government has started drilling for water at some state hospitals.

Long-term interventions were put in place some time ago but‚ “a large aspect of the short-term plan centres around the drilling and activation of boreholes at hospitals‚” said provincial health spokesperson Mark van der Heever.

Hospitals in the province require 1.8 million kilolitres of water per year to operate.

He said the resulting “extra water” extracted from boreholes would augment the supply from the city.