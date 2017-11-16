The department of home affairs has until next week Friday to advise what specific measures‚ plans and interventions it will take to deal with illegal immigrants in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement on Thursday the city's laywers have stated in writing to new Home Affairs Minister Ayanda Dlodlo that her department must produce its plan before November 24.

If this does not happen‚ the city will have no choice but to pursue the matter in court‚ Mashaba said.

The city wants Home Affairs to take appropriate steps aimed at the identification and processing of illegal immigrants who reach the city‚ ensure expeditious provision of legal documentation for immigrants who qualify for such status‚ to provide suitable centres or stations for the provision of immigration services and to take the necessary steps to engage with other spheres of government.

Mashaba had earlier reached a settlement with the African Diaspora Forum (ADF) after the ADF laid a complaint against him at the SA Human Rights Commission. The two stakeholders had agreed to take Home Affairs on together‚ as part of the settlement agreement in which it was stipulated that the ADF will join court proceedings driven by the city as a friend of the court.

"In the interests of inter-governmental relations‚ as espoused in the Constitution‚ I have for over a year and on numerous occasions sought an audience with the Department of Home Affairs. These attempts have been in vain‚" Mashaba said.

He said many people‚ out of desperation borne out of political‚ social and economic instability in their countries‚ seek a better life in South Africa‚ and in the City of Joburg.

