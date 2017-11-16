The total budget for the Gauteng provincial government has been adjusted from R108-billion‚ presented in March‚ to R112-billion for the 2017/18 financial year.

This was revealed in the Gauteng Medium Term Budget Policy Statement presented by finance MEC Barbara Creecy in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

The biggest recipients of the additional allocations in the budget are the departments of health‚ education‚ infrastructure development‚ transport and e-governance.

Creecy said the Gauteng department of health presented a major risk to the public purse. Therefore‚ the department was allocated R1.23-billion in the adjustment to assist with spending pressures on goods‚ services and personnel.

“We remain deeply concerned about the extent of the medico legal liability facing [the department of] health and the threat this poses to the budget for essential health services‚” she said.