Until last year‚ the Mpumalanga health department had always depended on Gauteng to take in its patients in need of mental healthcare as it does not have a psychiatric hospital of its own.

When the Gauteng health department decided to start moving patients from Life Esidimeni into NGOs‚ Gauteng reviewed its understanding with Mpumalanga‚ leaving the province stranded‚ not knowing what to do with its influx of patients.

Mpumalanga then entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Limpopo province‚ which despite its own constraints‚ has taken in patients transferred from its neighbouring province.

It was not immediately clear whether Mpumalanga footed the bill for its patients in Limpopo.

This was revealed by officials from both Mpumalanga and Limpopo‚ who were testifying before the SA Human Rights Commission on Wednesday. The commission was probing the state of mental healthcare in the country following the deaths of over 140 patients who died after they were moved from Esidimeni to unlicensed NGOs‚ some of whom had no infrastructure‚ medication‚ food or staff to properly care for the ill.