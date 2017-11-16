South Africa

IN PICTURES: Snow sweeps across South Africa

16 November 2017 - 15:47 By Timeslive

While things may have hotted up in Zimbabwe, South Africa is enjoying a rather chill Thursday as snow sweeps across the country. 

According to The Herald the snow has also hit the Karoo National Park.

Karoo National Park outside Beaufort-West.
Image: Riaan Nel

Large parts of the park were under water with the Leeu River overflowing on Wednesday.

The heavy rain was followed by snow – first on the mountains surrounding the park, then in the park itself.

Snow has also been reported Snow has been reported in the Drakensberg, Swartberg, Underberg and Lesotho.

