IN PICTURES: Snow sweeps across South Africa
While things may have hotted up in Zimbabwe, South Africa is enjoying a rather chill Thursday as snow sweeps across the country.
According to The Herald the snow has also hit the Karoo National Park.
Large parts of the park were under water with the Leeu River overflowing on Wednesday.
The heavy rain was followed by snow – first on the mountains surrounding the park, then in the park itself.
Snow has also been reported Snow has been reported in the Drakensberg, Swartberg, Underberg and Lesotho.
A cute little sausage out for a stroll in the snow at St Bernard's Peak #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/oPDDek6BJC— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) November 16, 2017
Looking a little chilly at @Roof of Africa tour in Lesotho this morning! pic.twitter.com/QVtrN0Pvhh— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) November 16, 2017
Guess what? With just 9 days to go until the 5th edition of #LesothoUltra, there is SNOW on the Maluti Mountains surrounding @MalibaLodge . Take a look... https://t.co/Tad3kX2SPA pic.twitter.com/d0Mkkf1RpZ— Lesotho Ultra Trail (@LesothoUltra) November 16, 2017
This is NOT an image taken during our winter season... this is our view TODAY! #LoveLesotho #Afriski #NovemberSnow https://t.co/hDLMyIr2Ze pic.twitter.com/gyie0UYQ0Z— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) November 16, 2017
