McKinsey to repay R1bn

Global consultancy McKinsey has set aside the R1-billion Eskom has demanded it repays, and is keen to pay back the money, the firm's global leader for the public and social sector practice, David Fine, said on Wednesday.

Fine was giving evidence before the inquiry into state capture being held by parliament's public enterprises committee. The money was paid for McKinsey's work on a turnaround plan, but the Treasury did not approve of the contract.

"McKinsey does not want any tainted money. We went into a relationship with Eskom in good faith," Fine said. Eskom had given verbal confirmation that the contract had all the requisite approvals.