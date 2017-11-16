South Africa

Nuclear chief accuses foes of robbery‚ fake Twitter account

16 November 2017 - 08:42 By Timeslive
Necsa CEO Phumzile Tshelane.
Image: Supplied/Business Day

The nuclear watchdog has accused "business interests" of a series of attacks on its chairman‚ including a robbery at his home.

The Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) said Kelvin Kemm had been the victim of opponents to the country's nuclear programme.

"Necsa has noted with concern the number of attacks launched against its Chairman‚ Dr Kelvin Kemm over the last couple of weeks‚" the state agency said in a statement.

"These attacks have taken different forms‚ but include a surgically executed robbery at his house at midday‚ plus the creation of a fake Twitter account in his name. The robbery and other incidents are in the hands of the police."

Kemm added in the statement: "I have no Twitter account at all in my personal name. Any Tweets that purport to come from me are fake."

Necsa CEO Phumzile Tshelane said: "We have direct evidence of the involvement of anti-nuclear business interests. It is deplorable that public discourse on the implementation of additional nuclear power for the country is approached in this manner by some organisations and individuals."

