Preliminary report on M1 coffins incident points to violation of law‚ says Ramokgopa

Gauteng health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa says anyone found to have neglected their responsibility in the case of a trailer carrying 42 coffins that was stranded on the M1 highway in Johannesburg on Wednesday will be held accountable.

She said a preliminary report on the incident pointed to some violation of the law‚ including the failure by the private undertaker to produce necessary documents which he was supposed to be in possession of and produce when requested by the police.

In addition the hospital management had failed to ensure that the undertaker produced the required documents before leaving the facility‚ Ramokgopa said in the Gauteng Legislature on Thursday.