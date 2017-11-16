The new SABC board has lambasted board member Rachel Kalidass after she resigned suddenly on Thursday.

Chairman Bongumusa Makhathini said the board had only met three times‚ adding that for Kalidass to make allegations based on these meetings was “far-fetched and irresponsible”.

“We’re not going to allow rogue kind of people who get out of the board and go out there because they could not express their views in a structured and in a confidential manner‚” Makhathini said.

In her resignation letter to President Jacob Zuma‚ shared with MPs‚ Kalidass asked to be released as a board member with immediate effect.

She stated that the “current environment is not conducive to me fulfilling my full term”.

She said at the core of her resignation was the process followed to appoint the broadcaster’s new group CEO and chief operating officer.

Kalidass said the preferred candidates were interviewed for the positions on October 31. She said she registered concerns about the first choice for the CEO position as he had allegations of fraud and corruption hanging over his head‚ as well as a strong conflict of interest.