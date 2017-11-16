What happens when day zero comes?

Town mayor Patricia de Lille has given residents a glimpse into what is to come when day zero arrives.

“Today I want to bring you into my confidence to tell you what will happen if day zero arrives. Dam levels must at least be at 13‚5%. If they go below that‚ that is the day we will turn off the taps‚'' said De Lille.

"We have to exclude the densely populated areas like the informal settlements. If we turn the taps off there‚ we face significant risks in those areas like disease. The rest of Cape Town will have to collect water from a predefined area from 200 sites around the city.”