11 arrested in Joburg raid on hijacked buildings

The properties that were targeted include Vannin Court in Hillbrow and Killibility Court in Berea.

Twenty cases of alcohol were confiscated. Compliance notices were issued by EMS.

"Hijacked buildings are one of the major challenges we face in the City‚ however‚ I am pleased with the strides we are making to address this challenge‚" Mashaba said in a statement on Friday morning.

"In the past three weeks we arrested 3 property hijackers. I am pleased that a husband and his wife who were arrested early this month for hijacking a property in Kenilworth are still in custody.