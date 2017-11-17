3 held for copper theft from Jo’burg’s data centre

A tip-off led to the police arresting three people for the theft of copper cables worth about R2-million from the City of Johannesburg’s data centre in Braamfontein about a week ago.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the cable was sold for R20 000 and “we have since recovered these stolen cables at a scrapyard in Develand‚ south of Johannesburg”.

He said the City spends about R60 million a year replacing stolen cables.