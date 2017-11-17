The ANC Youth League in eThekwini has welcomed Justice Minister Michael Masutha’s decision to deny parole to Janusz Walus‚ convicted for killing SACP leader Chris Hani.

In a statement issued on Friday‚ the league congratulated Masutha for his “bold and principled decision”. Masutha made his announcement at a media briefing in Pretoria.

This was after the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a high court decision last year that granted parole Walus. The court had given Masutha 90 days to consider whether Walus should be released on parole and had also ordered the minister to file additional documents explaining why he did not consider a statement from the Hani family.

“This murderer has continued to stand by his decision and has not shown enough remorse for brutally killing our leader‚” said the league. “The fact that this murderer still maintains that the killing of our leader was necessary is an indication that he has not changed his political convictions and‚ as such‚ has not be rehabilitated. To us‚ Janusz Walus must rot in prison.”

The league said the manner in which Hani was killed indicated Walus was not the only one involved. “Until he is ready to reveal the entirety of the plan‚ Janusz Walus must rot in prison.

The league added that it stood in solidarity with the Hani family. “We trust that this decision will bring confidence in the justice system and the nobility of our correctional services systems‚” it said.

Hani was assassinated on 10 April 1993 outside his home in Dawn Park‚ Boksburg‚ when Walus shot the SACP in the head and back as he stepped out of his car.