Mothers in the Western Cape have been encouraged to donate their breast milk to save the lives of babies - especially premature infants.

Every month 70 very low birth weight infants ''desperate for breast milk donations''are delivered at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town‚ said Professor Johan Smith in a statement. Not all mothers are able to breastfeed their children and 12 years ago the hospital started a milk bank.

“Donor breast milk saves the lives of many premature infants‚ because it aids in decreasing the risk of infections‚” said Smith. “Breastfed babies have fewer infections and hospitalisations when compared to formula-fed infants. During breastfeeding‚ antibodies and other germ-fighting factors pass from a mother to a baby and strengthen the immune system of the infants.”

Milk Matters‚ an NGO‚ supplies milk to the hospital but because of the high demand it cannot meet Tygerberg Hospital's needs.

Smith said they at one stage had 58 donor mothers‚ but now are down to only three.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo: “Evidence shows that breastfeeding has health advantages and it has been recommended that this practice should continue. Breast milk promotes sensory and cognitive development‚ and protects the infant against infectious and chronic diseases.

“It is for that reason that we call upon on all mothers to assist us by donating their breast milk to the children in need. They have the power to save lives.”