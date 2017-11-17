Indian consul general robbed at gunpoint in Durban

On the 157th anniversary of the arrival of indentured Indians to South Africa‚ the Indian consul general was held up in his home in Durban on Thursday.

A gang of armed men had stormed the diplomat’s home‚ holding him and his five-year-old son at gunpoint.

The gunmen had stripped a security guard of his weapon and derailed the perimeter gate at the plush Innes Road property.

Police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane said the gang of five men struck late in the afternoon. “Using a bakkie‚ they stopped at the front gate of the premises they derailed the gate. They gained entry and they held the guard at gunpoint after they disarmed him.”

Zwane said that once inside the house‚ they were able to gather all movable items of value. “They demanded cash and jewellery and after taking some stuff they left.”

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesman Clayson Monyela condemned the incident.

“This is highly unfortunate that a diplomat became a victim of crime while on our soil. We will leave this in the hands of the police and we are confident that the police will bring those responsible to book.”