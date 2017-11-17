Jayde Panayiotou’s sister‚ Toni Inggs‚ poured her heart out when she took the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday morning‚ asking for the harshest sentence available for her former brother-in-law and his two accomplices.

Inggs said she did not believe Christopher Panayiotou‚ Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko should ever be allowed to walk the streets again.

State advocate Marius Stander called Jayde’s younger sister to the stand in aggravation of sentence.

Panayiotou faces a prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison for murder.

“ I hope that you will experience the fear that Jayde felt on her last morning‚ every single day of your life‚” said Inggs.

Advocate Terry Price SC requested a postponement to next Thursday for the defence to obtain a pre-sentence report in mitigation of sentence.

Jayde was kidnapped and murdered in April 2015 at the behest of her husband.