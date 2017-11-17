South Africa

Jayde's sister asks for harshest sentence possible

17 November 2017 - 13:23 By Kathryn Kimberley
Jayde and Christopher Panayiotou in happier times. File photo.
Jayde and Christopher Panayiotou in happier times. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Jayde Panayiotou’s sister‚ Toni Inggs‚ poured her heart out when she took the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday morning‚ asking for the harshest sentence available for her former brother-in-law and his two accomplices.

Inggs said she did not believe Christopher Panayiotou‚ Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko should ever be allowed to walk the streets again.

State advocate Marius Stander called Jayde’s younger sister to the stand in aggravation of sentence.

Panayiotou faces a prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison for murder.

“ I hope that you will experience the fear that Jayde felt on her last morning‚ every single day of your life‚” said Inggs.

Advocate Terry Price SC requested a postponement to next Thursday for the defence to obtain a pre-sentence report in mitigation of sentence.

Jayde was kidnapped and murdered in April 2015 at the behest of her husband.

Tough on men who hurt women: The judge who'll decide Panayiotou’s fate

Judge Dayalin Chetty is a respected legal mind with more than 18 years on the bench. His no-nonsense attitude and on-point judgments have kept the ...
News
4 hours ago

Wife killer Christopher Panayiotou awaits sentencing

Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou's sentencing proceedings are scheduled to get under way today‚ for orchestrating the kidnapping and ...
News
6 hours ago

Panayiotou found 'guilty, guilty, guilty'

Christopher Panayiotou could go to prison for the rest of his life - a realisation that quickly sank in on Thursday when Judge Dayalin Chetty found ...
News
14 days ago

Christopher Panayiotou and accomplices found guilty of murder

Thursday marked murder accused Christopher Panayiotou’s 31st birthday‚ but he will not have much cause to celebrate. In the Port Elizabeth High Court ...
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Grace Mugabe: the office worker who wanted to rule Zimbabwe Africa
  2. Calls mount for action on 'killer robots' after UN talks Sci-Tech
  3. ANCYL praises decision to keep Walus in jail South Africa
  4. SAA resumes bookings for flights to Zim Africa
  5. Jayde's sister asks for harshest sentence possible South Africa

Latest Videos

4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
X