KZN cops promise swift action after four officers were shot in less than three days
In the space of just three days‚ four police officers in KwaZulu-Natal came under fire from criminals. One of them is dead‚ the other three are recovering in hospital.
Acting KZN commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said the attacks were "totally unacceptable".
"We will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. I have tasked the Provincial Organised Crime Unit to investigate this and ensure that those involved will be arrested‚" he said.
His comments come after two officers were ambushed in an attack in northern KZN on Wednesday. One of the officers in the attack died.
Police spokesman Thulani Zwane said Constable Jabulani Mavundla and his partner were on their way back to the Mbongolwane police station near Eshowe when they came under attack from heavily armed criminals.
"On their way back to their station‚ it is alleged that they were ambushed by the criminals who opened fire on them‚" he said.
"Constable Mavundla was shot and then lost control of the vehicle [which left the road]‚ hitting the trees nearby. He died at the scene. His colleague was taken to hospital for treatment."
Zwane added that the attackers stole Mavundla’s service pistol and rifle‚ as his colleague was rendered incapacitated by the accident.
While still reeling from the mid-week attack‚ provincial cops received word that two other officers had been shot on Friday morning. They were on patrol in Inanda‚ Durban‚ when they came across a suspicious vehicle.
"They spotted a Toyota Tazz with seven suspects [inside]. When police approached the vehicle they came under fire. Two police officers were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment‚" Zwane said.
"The suspects fled the scene and their vehicle was found abandoned at Phoenix with bloodstains. Two counts of attempted murder have been opened at Inanda police station for further investigation."
No arrests have been made in either case.
