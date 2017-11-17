In the space of just three days‚ four police officers in KwaZulu-Natal came under fire from criminals. One of them is dead‚ the other three are recovering in hospital.

Acting KZN commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said the attacks were "totally unacceptable".

"We will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. I have tasked the Provincial Organised Crime Unit to investigate this and ensure that those involved will be arrested‚" he said.

His comments come after two officers were ambushed in an attack in northern KZN on Wednesday. One of the officers in the attack died.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane said Constable Jabulani Mavundla and his partner were on their way back to the Mbongolwane police station near Eshowe when they came under attack from heavily armed criminals.