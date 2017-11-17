Michael Komape's twin sisters turned 16 today‚ but the family will spend the day in court fighting for justice after he drowned in a school pit latrine in 2014.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane is hearing a R3 million civil lawsuit against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Michael's family is demanding compensation after the five-year-old Grade R pupil died at the Mahlodumela Primary School in Chebeng Village.

The twins were 12 years old when their brother died.

On Friday the court heard from Dr Steven Molepo‚ a psychologist who counselled the Komape family after Michael's death.

Molepo said that the family - Michael's mother Rosina‚ his father James and four older siblings - had suffered trauma as a result of the incident.

The family lawyer‚ Nikki Stein‚ asked Molepo detailed questions about the mental state of each of the family members. It was Stein who pointed out that it was the twins’ birthday.

Stein referred to a previous assessment from another psychologist‚ which stated that one of the teenagers experienced fear of falling into a pit toilet.

Molepo said although their condition had improved‚ the twins would need between four and eight more counselling sessions to help them manage their brother's death.

Molepo said during the first therapy session in 2014 one of the twins reported having feelings of sadness‚ difficulty concentrating and thoughts about Michael. The teenager also spoke about being unable to interact and play with friends.

The other twin was distant and expressed feelings of fear.

Earlier Stein asked Molepo whether young children experienced grief.

"Grief is experienced by every human being regardless of their age‚" Molepo responded.

The trial continues.