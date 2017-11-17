South Africa

Prosecutor declines to prosecute men suspected of starting fire in premier's building

17 November 2017 - 11:05 By Zwanga Mukhuthu
Judge court gavel
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Grahamstown has declined to prosecute two men accused of starting a fire that burnt down parts of the premier's office building on the afternoon of June 30.

The DPP has cited lack of evidence as the reason for declining to prosecute. Mpandlane Vellem‚ 54‚ and Simphiwe Sunduzayo‚ 39‚ appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

The fire engulfed the archives section of the building and caused widespread panic and reportedly compromised a seven-year probe into supply chain irregularities in various government departments.

The affected facility stored thousands of supply chain management documents‚ which were in the process of being digitally scanned for archiving.

-DispatchLIVE

