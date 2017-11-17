South Africa

Snow closes Lesotho border post near Matatiele

17 November 2017 - 16:12 By Timeslive

South Africa and Lesotho decided to close the Qasha's Nek border port of entry on Friday because of dangerous conditions caused by heavy snowfalls.

“A heavy disruptive snowfall at the port has created harsh conditions for travellers from both countries‚ resulting in extremely dangerous underfoot conditions for all including officials‚” said a statement issued on Friday by department of home affairs spokesman Thabo Mokgola.

Telephone lines have been damaged and electricity outages reported in the area.

The border post is close to Matatiele.

“There is no traveller movement currently due to the snow conditions. The hostile weather conditions have uprooted electricity poles whilst wires have been disconnected. To this end‚ electricity has been cut off and telephone lines are also down‚” said Mokgola. Eskom is attempting to restore power to the area.

Heavy snowfall could be seen in a Friday morning satellite image posted on Twitter by the South African Weather Service. 

