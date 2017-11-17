Tough on men who hurt women: The judge who'll decide Panayiotou’s fate

Judge Dayalin Chetty is a respected legal mind with more than 18 years on the bench. His no-nonsense attitude and on-point judgments have kept the legal fraternity on their toes for almost two decades as his rulings have survived appeal after appeal. It has made him one of the most respected presiding officers in the Eastern Cape High Court division.

Chetty is now preparing to pronounce on the fate of murder accused Christopher Panayiotou and his two co-accused for the conspiracy to murder the businessman’s schoolteacher wife Jayde.

A scroll through some of his previous trials shows a distaste of criminality‚ and a protectiveness towards women whose lives end up in his court.

In 2002‚ Chetty delivered a landmark judgment in which he found the State liable for damages suffered by Alix Carmichele‚ a photographer who was attacked in Noetzie by a violent criminal with a history of sexual assault.