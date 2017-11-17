Victim won't let grave robbery rest

A man robbed at a graveyard in Cape Town is not letting his complaint against the police die an easy death.

In March 2017, Michael Pravetz and his brother Matthew were looking at an historic grave site in Maitland when they were mugged by a knife-wielding attacker who made off with property, including a camera.

Pravetz reported this to the police, whom he claims have refused to investigate the case or even take statements.

When the Sunday Times first reported on the matter, Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said three Kensington police officers had been identified and "departmentally charged".

But Pravetz disputes this.

"The SAPS is broken - from top to bottom.

"If these men and women would do their job and stop defending the indefensible, perhaps some light might be seen at the end of the tunnel," said Pravetz, who plans to pursue his fight for justice.

Police spokesman Sally de Beer did not respond yesterday to a request for comment.

Namaste is on an SIT Study Abroad programme. He wrote this story in association with Round Earth Media.

- TimesLIVE