Manhunt launched for robbers who gunned down five in KwaZulu Natal

A police manhunt has been launched for a group of heavily armed men who shot dead five people at a shopping complex near Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two people were wounded in the attack at the Vulindlela shopping complex in KwaDlangezwa‚ which occurred at about 7.20pm on Friday.

“It is alleged that a group of thugs approached the supermarket and opened fire at security guards and others who were in the vicinity. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene‚” KZN police said.

When police arrived they found a vehicle which was suspected to have been used by the criminals idling at the scene.

“Among the victims who died are two security guards who were performing guard duties at the complex and an innocent bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The supermarket owners were not injured during the robbery.

“Charges of murder‚ attempted murder and robbery were opened at Mthunzini police station for further investigation‚” police said.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa condemned the attack.

“These criminals are merciless and killed innocent people because of their greed. We have tasked seasoned detectives to investigate this case and bring the perpetrators to book. We urge the community at large not to panic and rather direct their anger towards assisting investigators with information that will lead to the arrest of these heartless thugs‚” he said.