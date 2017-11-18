South Africa

Police want help in finding missing Durban child

18 November 2017 - 11:37 By Matthew Savides
Delico Bagaya and her cousin were playing outside on Thursday when a vehicle pulled up alongside them.
Image: SUPPLIED/SAPS

Durban police are looking for a 7-year-old who was allegedly kidnapped while playing with a cousin in the city's Umbilo suburb.

SAPS said in a statement on Saturday morning that Delico Bagaya and her cousin were playing outside on Thursday when a vehicle pulled up alongside them. She was bundled into the vehicle‚ and the driver then drove away.

"She has never been brought back up to now. She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and black tights‚" said spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping has been asked to contact Constable BJ Zulu on 0834272699 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

