A woman‚ believed to be in her 40s‚ was seriously injured when she was attacked by three dogs in Moreleta Park in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that the woman was walking down the road when three dogs stormed out of a yard and attacked her.

Bystanders came to her help and administered basic first aid before paramedics arrived.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 12H35‚ they found the woman inside a house. Upon further assessment‚ it was found that the woman sustained severe bite wounds to her legs.

“ER24 transported the woman to Tshwane District hospital for further medical care‚” said Van Huyssteen.