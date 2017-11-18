South Africa

Two dead‚ nine injured after bakkie rolls near Secunda

18 November 2017
Image: ER24

Two people were killed and nine others injured when a bakkie rolled on the R546 outside Secunda in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.

Injuries ranged from minor to moderate‚ said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at approximately 05H00‚ some patients were lying on the ground and others sat at the scene. Upon further assessment‚ it was found that two people showed no signs of life.

‘Nine others sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and was transported by ER24 and other medical services on scene to Evander hospital for further medical care‚“ Van Huyssteen said.

