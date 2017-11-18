Zimbabweans gather in Cape Town to call for Mugabe’s demise

Tinashe Mutyaso‚ the leader of Zim SA Democracy Initiative‚ said they were calling for the end of Mugabe’s dominion.

“Today we are gathered here for a single reason: we have a monarch led by Mugabe and it is high time now that as Zimbabweans we must get rid of him so that we can rebuild our country‚” said Mutyaso.

“Zimbabweans in South Africa must join this initiative and must work together with the army and out leaders in the country so that we can have a clean dispensation.”