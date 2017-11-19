Hundreds march in Mother City against gender-based violence

Hundreds of Capetonians flocked to the streets on Sunday to join the march against gender-based violence. The march coincides with International Men’s Day on November 19.

Various well know South African male personalities took part in the march to show their support against the prevalence of gendered violence in South Africa.

Retired soccer player Matthew Booth said his message was to all men. “It is time for no excuses‚” he said.

“We are a nation of policy makers but not implementation. Take the message home today‚ there is no excuse for violence‚” Booth said.

Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy thanked the crowd for braving the Cape Town heat to attend the march.

“There is no excuse for men to beat women and children. Men‚ let us be the example the country needs‚” McCarthy said.

CEO of the South African Aids Council Sandile Buthelezi urged all men to get tested for HIV to stop the proliferation of the virus in society saying: “We need to stop this epidemic.”

The march concluded at parliament where a memorandum was handed over to a parliamentary representative.

Sports presenter Robert Marawa read out the list of demands presented to parliament.

“We need to end gender-based violence and all forms of violence. Men need to mobilise to strengthen civil society. We live in a time of femicide especially affecting women from poor households. Everyone has a right to a safe environment‚” Marawa said.