South Africa

Knysna Fire Stories: Hope amidst the ashes

19 November 2017 - 13:29 By Suthentira Govender
Fire-fighters battling to save a house in Buffalo Bay near Knysna as the fires along the Garden Route flared up, fanned by gale-force winds. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

A banana‚ an elephant’s tooth‚ a pot of curry and a cat's litter tray.

These are some of the strange items that Knysna residents grabbed before they fled their homes during the devastating fires that ripped through the Western Cape town earlier this year.

It’s all contained in a coffee table book‚ compiled by Knysna residents‚ that documents the catastrophe which ravaged the area.

Knysna Fire Stories‚ which has been sponsored by Santam‚ features stories of tragedy‚ heroism and kindness during the inferno.

It also contains dramatic pictures taken by Garden Route-based amateur and professional photographers of the fire and its aftermath.

Justine Edwards‚ who was instrumental in compiling the book‚ along with a team‚ received over 3‚000 pictures‚ 250 videos and 160 stories to be considered for publication.

“As part of the project to compile the book‚ we interviewed many people‚ including firefighters‚ the NSRI crew and everyday heroes like Daniela Dotan‚ who made 25‚000 meals for those affected by the crisis.

“While some of the accounts bring home the gravitas of the situation‚ others are more light-hearted. People were asked on a social media post what they grabbed when evacuating their homes. Some items included a banana‚ cat litter tray‚ pot of curry and an elephant’s tooth‚” said Edwards.

The fire was declared one of the worst disasters of its kind in recent South African history‚ with estimated losses totalling close to R500-million.

“Nine people were recorded to have lost their lives‚ and at least 1‚000 properties were either engulfed by the fire or suffered damage.”

Santam’s head of brand and marketing‚ Mokaedi Dilotsotlhe‚ said the insurer has to date processed claims totalling R800-million.

“The book provides first-hand experiences and stories of human heroism‚ together with powerful visuals. From what was a horrible tragedy‚ it offers a message of hope and a testament to the power of a community to overcome adversity‚” said Dilotsotlhe.

Proceeds from the book will go towards funding equipment and training for a local volunteer firefighting and emergency services group.

