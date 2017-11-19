A banana‚ an elephant’s tooth‚ a pot of curry and a cat's litter tray.

These are some of the strange items that Knysna residents grabbed before they fled their homes during the devastating fires that ripped through the Western Cape town earlier this year.

It’s all contained in a coffee table book‚ compiled by Knysna residents‚ that documents the catastrophe which ravaged the area.

Knysna Fire Stories‚ which has been sponsored by Santam‚ features stories of tragedy‚ heroism and kindness during the inferno.