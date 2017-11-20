A trio accused of murdering two ten-year-old Clairwood boys and dumping their bodies in a canal in the South Durban Basin will spend Christmas behind bars.

The boys‚ Njabulo Mankayi and Luyanda Msomi‚ were killed in what is believed to be an act of vengeance allegedly masterminded by jilted lover Amahle Maliwa.

Maliwa‚ 28 was having a secret affair with Mankayi’s father‚ who later ended the relationship.

Maliwa‚ along with Liziwe Ngwayishe and Ali Yusuf‚ have been linked to the brutal double murder. All three made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Monday morning‚ where they abandoned the prospect of bail before a packed courtroom.

A stoic Maliwa stood with her arms behind her back in the dock‚ a scowl etched on her face.

The grade three boys‚ considered inseparable friends‚ were last seen boarding a bus on their way home to Clairwood two weeks ago.

When they didn’t return home‚ their families‚ aided by the police‚ mounted a frantic search.

The trio will face two charges each of murder‚ kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They will return to the dock on January 26.