South Africa

Alleged child-murder trio to spend Christmas behind bars

20 November 2017 - 11:35 By Jeff Wicks
The trio accused of murdering two 10-year-old boys appear in the Durban. Liziwe Ngwayishe, Amahle Maliwa and Ali Yusuf in the dock.
The trio accused of murdering two 10-year-old boys appear in the Durban. Liziwe Ngwayishe, Amahle Maliwa and Ali Yusuf in the dock.
Image: Jeff Wicks

A trio accused of murdering two ten-year-old Clairwood boys and dumping their bodies in a canal in the South Durban Basin will spend Christmas behind bars.

The boys‚ Njabulo Mankayi and Luyanda Msomi‚ were killed in what is believed to be an act of vengeance allegedly masterminded by jilted lover Amahle Maliwa.

Maliwa‚ 28 was having a secret affair with Mankayi’s father‚ who later ended the relationship.

Maliwa‚ along with Liziwe Ngwayishe and Ali Yusuf‚ have been linked to the brutal double murder. All three made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Monday morning‚ where they abandoned the prospect of bail before a packed courtroom.

A stoic Maliwa stood with her arms behind her back in the dock‚ a scowl etched on her face.

The grade three boys‚ considered inseparable friends‚ were last seen boarding a bus on their way home to Clairwood two weeks ago.

When they didn’t return home‚ their families‚ aided by the police‚ mounted a frantic search.

The trio will face two charges each of murder‚ kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They will return to the dock on January 26.

READ MORE

Two more in court for boys' killing

The cold-blooded murder of two Durban schoolboys, allegedly slain in a dramatic act of vengeance by a spurned lover, has drawn two of the scorned ...
News
5 days ago

Sex‚ lies and murder: double-murder accused appear in court

The coldblooded murder of two Durban schoolboys‚ allegedly slain in a dramatic act of vengeance by a spurned lover‚ has drawn two of the scorned ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two caught stealing material from Joburg building South Africa
  2. War vet celebrates as ‘mad’ Grace’s ambitions dashed in Mugabe’s fall Africa
  3. Hijack victims fall victim again - to prisoners INSIDE jail South Africa
  4. Supreme Court upholds result of Kenya's presidential vote Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
American cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83
X