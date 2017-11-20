An oil tanker placed under arrest in Durban in June 2016 will be sold on auction on December 5.

The auctioneers said in a statement on Monday the Korean vessel‚ built in 2006 and named "Pretty Scene"‚ currently belongs to the Parakou Group in Asia. Its home port is registered as Hong Kong.

The auction‚ set to take place in Durban‚ comes following a court order.

The tanker is valued at approximately $15-million (R210-million)‚ according to the auctioneers.

While the autioneers provided no details of the court order‚ the Hellenic Shipping News reported recently that the tanker was linked to a long-running contract dispute between a company called Galsworthy Limited and Parakou Shipping. Galsworthy was awarded damages by a London arbitration process while in Singapore‚ the liquidator of Parakou Shipping has instituted action against Parakou Shipping’s former directors and related corporate entities‚ seeking to claw back assets into the firm for distribution amongst the creditors.