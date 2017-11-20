A Limpopo police constable was found dead after he allegedly shot his girlfriend and several of her family members‚ killing her father‚ in the village of Lusaka on Saturday night.

It is alleged that as the result of a domestic conflict‚ the 37-year-old constable shot his girlfriend's father‚ 53‚ in the head‚ killing him instantly.

“He proceeded to shoot his girlfriend‚ aged 27‚ her 51-year-old mother‚ her sister‚ 22‚ and her brother‚ 20‚ several times – but they survived and were taken to hospital‚ where they are recuperating‚” said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe‚ Limpopo police spokesperson.

According to police‚ the suspect was found lying dead with a gunshot wound at the scene of his rampage‚ with his firearm lying next to his body.

The provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) condemned the incidence of family killings‚ driven by factors that include domestic violence.

“As the police‚ we urge people to refrain from resorting to violence when resolving domestic issues. We have the help of professions within the SAPS who are well trained‚ with appropriate interventions that assist in resolving domestic problems. There are also relevant government structures that offer such services for free‚” Ngoepe added.

Police investigations are continuing.