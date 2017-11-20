Local Black Friday critics say US shopping tradition has no place in SA

Black Friday: why are South African retailers following an American tradition? That's the question many South Africans are asking about the massive shopping sale set for November 24.

Media monitoring firm ROi Africa managing director Tonya Khoury said many South Africans took to Twitter and Facebook last year to question why a tradition from the USA was followed in an African country.

“Black Friday's presence on social media was huge‚ but also received a great deal of negative responses. There were racial undertones‚ with many misunderstanding the use of the word ‘black’ in ‘Black Friday’.

“There were stampedes‚ and people hurt last year‚ and some retail outlets faced harsh criticism for this – and for the manner in which they advertised the event.”

But Black Friday is here to stay‚ she added.