Pools lose sparkle for home buyers

An upswing in demand for homes without pools as a result of the drought and the ever-increasing popularity of estate and eco-estate living are among the big national housing trends that have emerged this past year.

South Africa's residential property market had held up surprisingly well, considering it had been a tumultuous year on many fronts, Pam Golding Property group CE Andrew Golding said at the group's annual presentation on movement in the industry in Cape Town.

He also pointed out that amid current political uncertainty the economic situation would remain in a "holding pattern" at least until next month's ANC elective conference.

Port Elizabeth property franchisee Ian Olivier has seen an increase in interest and sales in eco-estates in the region in the past year, citing Royalston Coastal Wildlife Estate as an example.

With regard to the effect of the drought, Olivier said buyers were choosing homes with smaller pools.

"Establishing a water-wise garden can be expensive and a home that comes with one is more appealing to buyers."

Another big trend in the property market Golding highlighted was "semigration".

"Semigration to the Garden Route is a result of good property offerings in price, with lifestyle living.

"This has accelerated interest in the region from Knysna and Plettenberg Bay to George and Mossel Bay," Golding said.