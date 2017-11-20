Unhygienic stink shuts Oncology unit at Johannesburg hospital

A sewage leak from a blocked pipe has flooded parts of the fourth floor at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital and forced the closure of the Radiation Oncology unit that treats cancer patients‚ according to a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature.

"I visited the hospital this morning and saw the aftermath of smelly water in the corridors‚" said the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom‚ MPL‚ responsible for health.

He said the blockage first started on Friday afternoon and unsuccessful efforts were made over the weekend to unblock the pipe.