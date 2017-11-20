South Africa

WATCH | Two caught stealing material from Joburg building

20 November 2017 - 12:48 By Timeslive

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested two suspects on Saturday who were in the process of removing material from a building in the city centre.

They were arrested for theft and damage to property.

The arrest follows the apprehension of five suspects on Friday for malicious damage to property and theft from a building located in Rissik Street. The arrests on Saturday took place at the same building.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was tipped off by community members about the criminal activity‚ and alerted the JMPD‚ who arrested two male suspects at the building. The suspects were in the process of further damaging the building and stealing building materials. It is believed that materials such as the metal roof sheets were to be sold to a scrapyard nearby.

The JMPD is investigating if any of the scrapyards in the area were involved in buying stolen goods.

“This is again the perfect example of how active citizenry can assist the police to bring criminal activity to a grinding halt‚ and I wish to thank the community for alerting us‚” Johannesburg public safety MMC Michael Sun said.

