Police have launched a manhunt for three burglars who raided a safe and stole 12 hunting rifles‚ two hand guns and ammunition from a farm in Limpopo.

“The police at Villa Nora outside Lephalale have launched a manhunt for about three unknown suspects who broke into a farm house in Villa Nora policing precinct and stole 12 (twelve) hunting rifles‚ 2 (two) hand guns and unknown number of ammunition‚” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Once inside the house‚ the men went to the safe and stole the firearms and bullets‚ he said. There were no occupants at the time of the burglary.

Mojapelo said the owner of the firearms could be charged for keeping the weapons in contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

“Firearm owners are reminded to‚ at all times‚ comply with the provisions governing the safekeeping of firearms. As we battle against violent crimes that are often perpetrated through the use of firearms‚ we can't afford a situation where firearms end up in the hands of criminals due to non-compliance by legal gun owners‚” said Mojapelo.