The City of Johannesburg has returned three hijacked buildings to their rightful owners‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday.

The handover took place on Monday night‚ Mashaba said in a statement. Two of the properties are in Kenilworth and one in Turffontein.

“The hand-over of the properties follows months of investigations by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service Department (GFIS) working together with the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚” Mashaba said.

“It is alleged that the properties were hijacked last year and that the rightful owners were denied access. After months of trying to evict the hijackers and their tenants without success‚ the owners approached GFIS in August this year for assistance.”