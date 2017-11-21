“He came to my home around six in the morning and asked that I accompany him to his business. I had no idea what kind of business he was talking about‚ but assumed it was a shop of some kind.”

This is how the story of innocence lost and betrayal by systems designed for the protection of 16-year-old Bongiwe Mdlalose*‚ a pupil at Siphesihle Secondary School in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Verulam‚ unfolds. The principal of her school‚ Sifiso Jele‚ is currently on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Bongiwe – a grade 10 pupil – during the Easter break earlier this year. She is part of the growing statistic of minors who head up households‚ the eldest of four siblings‚ who have depended on a neighbour for guidance.

“We left my home and went to his house. We sat down for a while. He asked me to wash the dishes in the kitchen‚ and I did.

“Then he went to his bedroom. Once there‚ he called me to join him‚ so he could show me around the house‚ he said. He first showed me the one bedroom‚ said “this is where you and your siblings will sleep when you come over to visit.

“We then went on to another room‚ where he asked me to take off my shoes‚ and I did. He then asked me to take off my pants‚ and I asked why‚ he said: ‘where you’re going‚ you’re going to be working‚ you will only have your underwear on’.”